Orioles' Chris Davis: Battling arm soreness

Davis only acted as the designated hitter Wednesday due to some arm soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Despite the position switch, the issue isn't considered serious. The move was likely a precautionary measure to keep Davis healthy ahead of the regular season. Once he gets back into regular action, Davis is lined up to be the primary first baseman for the Orioles this season as he looks to bounce back following a 2017 campaign in which he batted just .215 with 26 homers.