Orioles' Chris Davis: Beginning to heat up
Davis went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and two runs in Monday's 11-3 win over Seattle.
Over his first 42 plate appearances of August, Davis collected a measly four hits and four RBI. Things got so bad that manager Buck Showalter recently gave the slugger a day off to mentally regroup. It must have worked considering Davis is 6-for-13 with five RBI in his last three games. It's been a rough 2017 for the 10-year veteran, but a strong finish is still a possibility that owners can remain hopeful for.
