Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched in back-to-back games
Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis hit the bench Saturday with southpaw Mike Minor on the hill for the Rangers, but the first baseman's absence a day later is more surprising with a right-hander (Drew Hutchison) on the hill. Despite Davis' back-to-back benchings, manager Buck Showalter has made no indication the Orioles intend to go in a different direction at first base. Davis is slashing only .182/.333/.500 since the All-Star break, but that still translates to a 300-point increase in OPS from his season-long mark.
