Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched Saturday
Davis is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games and may be headed for a role reduction while failing to show much noteworthy improvement since going hitless in his first 12 games of the season. In the subsequent 44 contests, Davis is slashing a miserable .207/.282/.356 while striking out 38.3 percent of the time. Trey Mancini will replace Davis at first base Saturday, keeping a spot open in the corner outfield for Anthony Santander.
