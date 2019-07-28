Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched versus righty

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will sit for the third time during the four-game series in Anaheim, even though the Angels are bringing a right-handed starter (Felix Pena) to the hill for the finale. The platoon advantage hasn't been all that favorable for Davis this season, as he's slashing just .204/.293/.359 (72 wRC+) across 205 plate appearances versus right-handers. The Orioles could look to downsize Davis' role over the final two months of the season in order to open up playing time for younger options.