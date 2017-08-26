Orioles' Chris Davis: Blasts 21st homer in Friday victory
Davis went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Red Sox.
Davis left the yard for the 21st time this year to extend the Orioles' lead to four runs in the third inning of a divisional victory. Despite a poor .226/.321/.446 slash line, he's homered three times over his last five games, and fantasy owners who are in need of power while being able to sacrifice batting average may be able ride him, as he could stay hot and continue his power surge.
