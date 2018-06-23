Orioles' Chris Davis: Breaks homer drought in Friday's return
Davis went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Braves.
His extended layoff to try and get his swing right seems to have paid off, as Davis went yard for the first time since May 9 -- a stretch of 24 games. The veteran now has five homers on the season, but he'll need more than one solid performance to earn the trust of fantasy GMs again given his putrid .152/.233/.242 slash line.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Could rejoin lineup soon•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Loses hold on starting gig•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for fourth straight game•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.