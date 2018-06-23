Orioles' Chris Davis: Breaks homer drought in Friday's return

Davis went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Braves.

His extended layoff to try and get his swing right seems to have paid off, as Davis went yard for the first time since May 9 -- a stretch of 24 games. The veteran now has five homers on the season, but he'll need more than one solid performance to earn the trust of fantasy GMs again given his putrid .152/.233/.242 slash line.