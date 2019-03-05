Orioles' Chris Davis: Bumped from lineup

Davis was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Expect manager Brandon Hyde to provide an update for the reason behind Davis' absence later Tuesday. Jace Peterson will enter the lineup at first base in place of Davis, who is off to a 1-for-12 start to the Grapefruit League season.

More News
Our Latest Stories