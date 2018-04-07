Orioles' Chris Davis: Clubs first homer of season Friday
Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
The homer was his first of the season and came off CC Sabathia -- an encouraging sign after Davis managed only four home runs in 144 at-bats against LHP in 2017. He hit sixth in the order Friday, but manager Buck Showalter's experiment with the veteran first baseman as his leadoff man could continue Saturday, as right-hander Sonny Gray is set to take the mound for the Yankees.
