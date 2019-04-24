Orioles' Chris Davis: Clubs second homer

Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Davis was out of the lineup versus a left-hander Monday but made his presence known early Tuesday with hits in his first two at-bats. The 33-year-old still owns an unsightly .155/.234/.310 slash line for the season, but is 9-for-25 with three doubles and two home runs in his last eight games

