Orioles' Chris Davis: Connects for eighth home run

Davis went 1-for-5 with a tie-breaking solo homer in an 8-5 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

Davis struck out in his first three plate appearances, but lifted one over the wall in center field off Matt Strahm in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie. It was his first home run off a left-handed pitcher this season. For the season, Davis sports a disappointing .181/.260/.315 slash line with 27 RBI in 232 at-bats.