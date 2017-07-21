Orioles' Chris Davis: Continues feast or famine return
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Texas.
The slugger is just 4-for-26 with three homers since returning from the disabled list. Davis sports a discouraging .218/.309/.469 slash line, and his 38.1 strikeout percentage is well above the 31.3 mark he posted over the previous five seasons. While it's not out of the question to expect him to turn things around, it's unlikely Davis significantly improves his game-to-game consistency. It makes him a boom-or-bust option in weekly settings and daily contests.
