Orioles' Chris Davis: Could rejoin lineup soon

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Davis could rejoin the Baltimore lineup at some point during the club's three-game series with the Nationals that begins Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After hitting .150 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate over his first 57 appearances of the season, Davis has been on the bench for the past five games while he looks to retool his swing. The first baseman has been working extensively with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and vice president of baseball operations Brady Anderson in the batting cage prior to games, but it's unclear if those sessions have actually been productive for Davis. With more than $80 million remaining on Davis' contract, the Orioles aren't willing to give up on him just yet, so expect the slugger to gradually work his way back into the lineup whether he deserves it or not.