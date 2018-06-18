Orioles' Chris Davis: Could rejoin lineup soon
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Davis could rejoin the Baltimore lineup at some point during the club's three-game series with the Nationals that begins Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After hitting .150 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate over his first 57 appearances of the season, Davis has been on the bench for the past five games while he looks to retool his swing. The first baseman has been working extensively with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and vice president of baseball operations Brady Anderson in the batting cage prior to games, but it's unclear if those sessions have actually been productive for Davis. With more than $80 million remaining on Davis' contract, the Orioles aren't willing to give up on him just yet, so expect the slugger to gradually work his way back into the lineup whether he deserves it or not.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start