Orioles' Chris Davis: Could return Sunday

Davis (illness) could return Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He may come by the ballpark and join the team Saturday, but unlike Welington Castillo, he is not yet ready to get back in the mix. However, manager Buck Showalter hinted that Davis may be back for the final game of this weekend's series against the Angels. Trey Mancini is starting at first base and hitting fifth in his place.

