Orioles' Chris Davis: Cracks first homer of spring

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Tuesday against the Rays.

Davis was slowed at the start of camp due to bronchitis, but the slugger said after Tuesday's game that he's finally back to full strength. "I felt like today was really the first day I had my legs underneath me the entire day," Davis noted. "Coming off the last few days of that bronchitis, just getting it out of my system, felt like I was getting my strength back and getting my legs underneath me, which makes it a little bit easier." He'll look to build off his performance as spring training continues.

