Orioles' Chris Davis: Day off Friday
Davis is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis will head to the pine following an 0-for-4 day with three strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Trey Mancini will man first base and Craig Gentry will make a start in the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.