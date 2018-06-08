Orioles' Chris Davis: Day off Friday

Davis is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will head to the pine following an 0-for-4 day with three strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Trey Mancini will man first base and Craig Gentry will make a start in the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories