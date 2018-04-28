Orioles' Chris Davis: Day off Saturday

Davis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

It's just a routine off day for Davis, who has continued to struggle this season with a .167/.257/.256 slash line and only two home runs in 90 at-bats. Trey Mancini takes over at first base for the Orioles with Craig Gentry stepping in at left field.

