Orioles' Chris Davis: Dealing with hip issue

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to a sore hip, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis was out of the lineup for the first two games of the series in Colorado but since no injury was cited for either absence, it was assumed that manager Brandon Hyde was merely withholding him from action for matchup-related reasons. Hyde admitted Sunday that Davis has been battling the hip issue, which could put the first baseman at risk of landing on the injured list. Triple-A Norfolk pitcher Evan Phillips joined the Orioles on Sunday and will be a member of the taxi squad while the organization ponders a potential IL move for Davis.