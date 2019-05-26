Orioles' Chris Davis: Dealing with hip issue
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to a sore hip, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis was out of the lineup for the first two games of the series in Colorado but since no injury was cited for either absence, it was assumed that manager Brandon Hyde was merely withholding him from action for matchup-related reasons. Hyde admitted Sunday that Davis has been battling the hip issue, which could put the first baseman at risk of landing on the injured list. Triple-A Norfolk pitcher Evan Phillips joined the Orioles on Sunday and will be a member of the taxi squad while the organization ponders a potential IL move for Davis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...