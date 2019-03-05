Orioles' Chris Davis: Dealing with hip strain
Davis was scratched from the Baltimore lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh due to a left hip flexor strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis picked up the injury while fielding a throw up the line during Sunday's exhibition victory over the Tigers. The Orioles had been hopeful that Davis would be able to return to action two days later, but the team erred on the side of caution and held him out after he experienced renewed discomfort in his hip when he took batting practice Monday. Manager Brandon Hyde indicated that Davis' setback is only a minor one, making it likely the first baseman will return to action within the next few days.
