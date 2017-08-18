Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Dealing with illness

Davis was held out of the lineup Friday due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

There hasn't been any word pertaining to the severity of Davis' sickness, but more information should be available in the near future. If he has to miss additional time, look for Trey Mancini to fill in at first base.

