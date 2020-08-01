Davis was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays due to knee soreness but is available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis was reportedly past the non-coronavirus illness that had kept him out of the lineup for the past few days, but the report of a new issue explains why he was a late scratch. It appears as though he could be back in the lineup before too long. Pedro Severino entered the lineup in his place and will serve as the designated hitter, pushing Renato Nunez to first base.