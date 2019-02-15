Orioles' Chris Davis: Delayed due to illness

Davis has been in Florida for a week but has yet to join his team due to bronchitis, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis expects to be on the field Saturday. He reportedly slimmed down over the offseason after changing up his workout plan. He'll need to make dramatic improvements this year after hitting an anemic .168/.246/.296 last season.

