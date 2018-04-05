Orioles' Chris Davis: Drops to fifth in order
Davis will hit out of the fifth spot in the Orioles' batting order for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis hit exclusively out of the leadoff position during the first five games of the season, but will drop back to his typical territory after sitting out Wednesday's series finale in Houston. The first baseman has yet to collect an extra-base hit this season, going just 1-for-21 with three walks and six strikeouts.
