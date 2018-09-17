Orioles' Chris Davis: Enters lineup Monday

Davis is starting at first base and hitting fifth Monday against the Blue Jays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis was originally on the bench with a southpaw in Ryan Borucki starting for the Blue Jays, but he was thrust into the lineup after Breyvic Valera and Joey Rickard were scratched for undisclosed reasons.

