Orioles' Chris Davis: Expected back Tuesday
Davis said (hip) he expects to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday during the Orioles' series opener in Texas against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde backed up Davis' optimism, stating that the first baseman would "probably" be ready to go when first eligible Tuesday. The Orioles will presumably put Davis through a few tests Monday to gauge the health of his left hip, but the 33-year-old was already able to take batting practice Saturday and Sunday with no reported discomfort. Davis' return from the IL would likely result in Trey Mancini moving back to an everyday role in the outfield, potentially pushing Keon Broxton or DJ Stewart to more regular bench duties as a result.
