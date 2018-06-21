Orioles' Chris Davis: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said Davis will probably return to the starting lineup Friday against the Braves, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis has been working out some kinks in his swing and hasn't played since June 11 as a result, but it sounds like the first baseman is finally ready to rejoin the lineup. The 32-year-old struggled mightily before being benched -- hitting just .150 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate -- but the hope is that the time off, which he spent working with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, will help Davis get back on track at the dish. Davis still has a significant amount of money remaining on his contract, so the Orioles figure to give him ample chances to prove himself. He may not immediate reclaim a starting role, but Davis should eventually work his way back into the lineup on a regular basis, especially if he shows some offensive improvement.
