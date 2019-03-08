Orioles' Chris Davis: Feeling better but needs MRI
Davis' hip is feeling better but he will nevertheless undergo an MRI on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis was scratched from the lineup back on Tuesday with a left hip flexor strain and has yet to return to game action. The fact that he's feeling better is certainly a positive sign, though a full picture of his status won't become clear until after the MRI.
