Orioles' Chris Davis: Feeling better following injection
Davis said Sunday that his right elbow/forearm feels much better after he received an injection Saturday to address soreness, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles are shutting down Davis through Monday in order for the shot to take full effect, but it sounds like the first baseman is already experiencing relief after noting that he had plateaued in his recovery while waiting for the soreness and inflammation in his forearm to subside. Davis, who hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since March 2, said that he expects to return to the lineup soon, though the Orioles will presumably reassess the veteran's condition Tuesday before determining when he'll be able to play again.
