Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels good after lineup return
Manager Brandon Hyde said that Davis (hip) felt good after returning to the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Playing for the first time in more than a week, Davis started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single. With Davis reporting no renewed discomfort with his left hip, he's slated to play again Thursday versus the Twins, though it's unclear if he'll slot back in at first base or be relegated to DH duty again.
