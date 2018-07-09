Orioles' Chris Davis: Gets afternoon off

Davis is not starting the afternoon portion of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Davis has homered in his last two games and four of his last 11. His .209 batting average and .756 OPS over that stretch are unremarkable at best, though it qualifies as a hot streak for Davis in a season in which he has a .157 average and a .510 OPS. Trey Mancini gets the call at first base Monday.