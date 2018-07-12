Orioles' Chris Davis: Gets breather Thursday
Davis is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis went 2-for-10 with a double and two walks over Baltimore's last series with the Yankees. He'll get the day off with Trey Mancini penciled into the lineup at first base.
