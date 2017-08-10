Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Gets night off Thursday

Davis is out of the lineupfor Thursday's game against the A's.

The left-handed slugger has looked completely lost at the plate since the calendar turned to August as he's slashing .121/.237/.242 with one home run and 11 strikeouts in 33 at-bats. With that, Davis will get a breather Thursday against Chris Smith and the A's. Look for Davis to return to the lineup Friday, and Trey Mancini will take over at first base for Thursday's series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast