Orioles' Chris Davis: Gets night off Thursday

Davis is out of the lineupfor Thursday's game against the A's.

The left-handed slugger has looked completely lost at the plate since the calendar turned to August as he's slashing .121/.237/.242 with one home run and 11 strikeouts in 33 at-bats. With that, Davis will get a breather Thursday against Chris Smith and the A's. Look for Davis to return to the lineup Friday, and Trey Mancini will take over at first base for Thursday's series opener.