Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes 1-for-3 in return to lineup

Davis (forearm) recorded a single and an RBI across three at-bats in the Orioles' 5-4 loss to the Mets in Sunday's Grapefruit League game.

In addition, Davis logged six innings at first base in his first game action with the Orioles in over two weeks after the team held him out while he recovered from a sore right forearm. With an injection having done its part to reduce the soreness in his arm, Davis looks like he'll enter the upcoming campaign with a clean bill of health. Though he won't join the Orioles for their game Monday against the Tigers, Davis will instead play in a minor-league contest in order to pick up more at-bats than would be possible in the Grapefruit League.