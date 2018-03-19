Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes 1-for-3 in return to lineup
Davis (forearm) recorded a single and an RBI across three at-bats in the Orioles' 5-4 loss to the Mets in Sunday's Grapefruit League game.
In addition, Davis logged six innings at first base in his first game action with the Orioles in over two weeks after the team held him out while he recovered from a sore right forearm. With an injection having done its part to reduce the soreness in his arm, Davis looks like he'll enter the upcoming campaign with a clean bill of health. Though he won't join the Orioles for their game Monday against the Tigers, Davis will instead play in a minor-league contest in order to pick up more at-bats than would be possible in the Grapefruit League.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Leading off Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Set to return Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopeful for game action Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopes to return over weekend•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Feeling better following injection•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Spring Takes: Updating Conforto, Stroman
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....