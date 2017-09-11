Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes yard in series finale
Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Indians.
His homer off Trevor Bauer in the seventh proved too little, too late, as Cleveland went on to complete the series sweep. The 31-year-old is now up to 24 homers in 400 at-bats this season, which is decent but not great, especially when compared to his rate of production from the previous two seasons.
