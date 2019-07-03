Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes yard Tuesday

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Rays.

Davis took Charlie Morton deep in the third inning, recording his sixth home run of the season. He's been relegated to a part-time role, not entering six of the team's last 11 games. Even with the long ball tonight, Davis is hitting just .172/.259/.300 across 201 plate appearances for the campaign.

