Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits 20th homer

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Oakland.

The veteran is now 4-for-14 with two homers since returning from an illness that cost him two games last weekend. Davis is in the midst of a down season with just 20 round trippers, 48 RBI, 49 runs and a .224/.321/.438 slash line. However, his recent power outburst could be the beginning of a strong finish to 2017.