Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits 20th homer
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Oakland.
The veteran is now 4-for-14 with two homers since returning from an illness that cost him two games last weekend. Davis is in the midst of a down season with just 20 round trippers, 48 RBI, 49 runs and a .224/.321/.438 slash line. However, his recent power outburst could be the beginning of a strong finish to 2017.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...