Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits bench Saturday

Davis is not starting Saturday against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Davis is hitting .241 with three homers and a 1.026 OPS over his last eight games. Even that batting average counts as a major hot streak in a season in which he's hit .161 overall. Trey Mancini will play first base Saturday, with Joey Rickard playing left field.

