Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits eighth home run
Davis was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Minnesota.
Davis has continued to struggle since the extended absence to help fix his swing in mid-June, and is only 10-for-57 over 14 games, although he does have four home runs in that stretch. The 32-year-old still has significant work to do on his .155/.229/.269 slash line before becoming a reliable option, though the Orioles are likely to continue providing him opportunities.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Slugs sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Breaks homer drought in Friday's return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Could rejoin lineup soon•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Loses hold on starting gig•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for fourth straight game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?