Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits eighth home run

Davis was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Minnesota.

Davis has continued to struggle since the extended absence to help fix his swing in mid-June, and is only 10-for-57 over 14 games, although he does have four home runs in that stretch. The 32-year-old still has significant work to do on his .155/.229/.269 slash line before becoming a reliable option, though the Orioles are likely to continue providing him opportunities.

