Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits game-winning home run

Davis went 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the Orioles' 2-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

It was nice to see Davis contribute towards the win as the left-handed slugger will soon be moving past what was a season to forget. On the bright side, Davis has gotten a hit in back-to-back games after going hitless in his prior three outings. The 33-year-old is now slashing .176/.268/.315 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI across 336 plate appearances. Davis isn't a regular starter but should figure to draw at least one more in the team's final six games of the season.