Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits seventh home run

Davis went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Multi-hit games have been extremely rare for Davis this season, but even more incredibly, this was the first time since May 10 that Davis recorded two hits with a homer in one game. He's off to a good start in July, though, going 4-for-9 (.444) with two homers and four RBI in three games. Overall, Davis is batting .182 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 16 runs in 187 at-bats this season.