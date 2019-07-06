Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits seventh home run
Davis went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.
Multi-hit games have been extremely rare for Davis this season, but even more incredibly, this was the first time since May 10 that Davis recorded two hits with a homer in one game. He's off to a good start in July, though, going 4-for-9 (.444) with two homers and four RBI in three games. Overall, Davis is batting .182 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 16 runs in 187 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...