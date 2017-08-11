Orioles' Chris Davis: Hitting seventh Friday

Davis is back in the starting lineup Friday, playing first base and batting seventh against Oakland, John Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The slugger hasn't been penciled into the bottom third of the order since 2014, so Friday's spot is a bit surprising. On the other hand, Davis has been pretty bad lately, hitting just .176 over 85 at-bats since the All-Star break. Typically, sliding down the order hurts a hitter's RBI chances, but that's the least of Davis' worries right now.