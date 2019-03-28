Orioles' Chris Davis: Hitting seventh in opener

Davis will hit seventh and start at first base Thursday in the Orioles' season opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis has been a mainstay in the heart of the order for most of his tenure with the Orioles but a disastrous 2018 campaign and underwhelming spring training will relegate him to the bottom third of the lineup to kick off 2019. The former star slugger has a clear path to regular at-bats at first base but shouldn't warrant much attention outside of AL-only leagues until he shows notable improvement from his 2018 numbers.

More News
Our Latest Stories