Orioles' Chris Davis: Hitting seventh in opener
Davis will hit seventh and start at first base Thursday in the Orioles' season opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis has been a mainstay in the heart of the order for most of his tenure with the Orioles but a disastrous 2018 campaign and underwhelming spring training will relegate him to the bottom third of the lineup to kick off 2019. The former star slugger has a clear path to regular at-bats at first base but shouldn't warrant much attention outside of AL-only leagues until he shows notable improvement from his 2018 numbers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...