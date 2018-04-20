Orioles' Chris Davis: Homers in loss
Davis went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts in Thursday's 13-8 loss to Detroit.
He hit his second home run of the 2018 campaign -- and first since April 6 -- when he took Jordan Zimmermann to the opposite field for a two-run blast. Davis sports a career-low 28.9 percent hard contact rate, as he just isn't seeing the ball well to begin the year. If his struggles continue, Davis could be in danger of falling into a platoon situation should the struggling Orioles choose to embrace a youth movement.
