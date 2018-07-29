Orioles' Chris Davis: Homers twice in series finale
Davis went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and one walk in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Rays.
Davis launched a solo home run in the first inning, and he blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to pad the lead. He went 2-for-9 over Baltimore's three-game weekend series, as the Orioles managed to sweep Tampa Bay. Despite a monster day at the dish, Davis is batting just .159 with 13 homers and 35 RBI through 88 games.
