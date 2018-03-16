Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopeful for game action Saturday
Davis (forearm) is feeling much better and hopes to get into game action Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He participated fully in baseball activities Friday and noted that there is still enough time for him to be ready to go for Opening Day. This is a situation that we will continue to monitor, but all signs are pointing to Davis being ready to go for the start of the regular season.
