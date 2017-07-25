Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopeful for Wednesday return
Davis was diagnosed with a stomach virus but hopes to get back in the lineup Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
It seems like the issue at hand isn't too severe. Davis will be replaced at first base by Trey Mancini for Tuesday's contest, but look for the slugger to return to action in Wednesday's series finale.
