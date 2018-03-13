Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopes to return over weekend

Davis (forearm) swung with his top (left) hand Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The plan at this point is for the slugger to swing with both hands Tuesday. This will ideally have him on track to return to action this weekend, but a formal return timetable should emerge after news about how his injured right forearm reacts to the increased activity.

