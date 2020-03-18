Orioles' Chris Davis: Impresses during spring training

Davis has slashed .467/.615/1.067 with three home runs and nine RBI over 26 plate appearances this spring.

Davis had struggled to generate much production at the plate over the past two seasons, but his numbers during spring training showcased an exhibit of his past results as he enters his age-34 season. He was exhibiting a better approach at the plate while also being more aggressive, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. While the first baseman's production has been encouraging so far, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to translate his spring numbers into results during the regular season once baseball activities resume.