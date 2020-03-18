Orioles' Chris Davis: Impresses during spring training
Davis has slashed .467/.615/1.067 with three home runs and nine RBI over 26 plate appearances this spring.
Davis had struggled to generate much production at the plate over the past two seasons, but his numbers during spring training showcased an exhibit of his past results as he enters his age-34 season. He was exhibiting a better approach at the plate while also being more aggressive, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. While the first baseman's production has been encouraging so far, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to translate his spring numbers into results during the regular season once baseball activities resume.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...