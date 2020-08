Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with left patella tightness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's not yet clear how much time Davis is expected to miss. His loss won't be a particularly significant one for the Orioles, as he's hitting just .122/.173/.184 through 52 plate appearances this season, considerably worse than his quite poor numbers from the previous two campaigns. Ryan Mountcastle was recalled in a corresponding move.