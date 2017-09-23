Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches 25th blast of season Friday

Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Rays.

Davis launched his 25th bomb of the season to pull the Orioles within three runs in a game they'd go on to lose. Aside from his ability to leave the yard, his .218/.311/.429 slash line has made him an major disappointment for fantasy managers this season.

