Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches 25th blast of season Friday
Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Rays.
Davis launched his 25th bomb of the season to pull the Orioles within three runs in a game they'd go on to lose. Aside from his ability to leave the yard, his .218/.311/.429 slash line has made him an major disappointment for fantasy managers this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...